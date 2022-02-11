Taking on water: Peoria Christian sinks Farmington 54-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria Christian grabbed a 54-44 victory at the expense of Farmington in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

Recently on February 5 , Peoria Christian squared up on Roanoke-Benson in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Chargers opened a thin 28-17 gap over the Farmers at halftime.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Farmers' finishing flurry, but the Chargers swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

