Taking on water: Pana sinks Staunton 46-27

Playing with a winning hand, Pana trumped Staunton 46-27 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
The first quarter gave Pana a 16-5 lead over Staunton.
The Panthers' shooting jumped on top to a 33-11 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
The Panthers' authority showed as they carried a 41-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
