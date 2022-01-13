 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taking on water: Mt. Zion sinks Charleston 84-68

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Mt. Zion dunked Charleston 84-68 at Mt. Zion High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 8, Mt Zion faced off against Norridge Ridgewood and Charleston took on Lincoln on January 5 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Contract talks low on Bears docket now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News