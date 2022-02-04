 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taking on water: Morton sinks Pekin 55-42

  • 0

Morton handed Pekin a tough 55-42 loss at Pekin High on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Morton's shooting struck to a 43-22 lead over Pekin at halftime.

In recent action on January 28, Pekin faced off against Dunlap and Morton took on Canton on January 28 at Morton High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News