Taking on water: Morton sinks Pekin 54-39

Morton handed Pekin a tough 54-39 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
Morton's offense jumped to a 27-13 lead over Pekin at halftime.
In recent action on December 4, Morton faced off against Canton and Pekin took on Dunlap on December 4 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.
