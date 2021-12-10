 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Morton sinks Pekin 54-39

Morton handed Pekin a tough 54-39 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Morton's offense jumped to a 27-13 lead over Pekin at halftime.

In recent action on December 4, Morton faced off against Canton and Pekin took on Dunlap on December 4 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.

Breaking News