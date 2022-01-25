Taking on water: Liberty sinks Jacksonville Routt Catholic 61-47

Playing with a winning hand, Liberty trumped Jacksonville Routt Catholic 61-47 in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.
The Eagles' shooting took charge to a 38-23 lead over the Rockets at the half.
Liberty's command showed as it carried a 47-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
