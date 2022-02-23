Taking on water: Decatur MacArthur sinks Decatur Eisenhower 77-59

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur tipped and eventually toppled Decatur Eisenhower 77-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The Generals moved in front of the Panthers 18-10 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur MacArthur's shooting breathed fire to a 33-18 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur's authority showed as it carried a 56-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 16, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Lanphier on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

