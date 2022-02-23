Taking on water: Decatur MacArthur sinks Decatur Eisenhower 77-59

Decatur MacArthur tipped and eventually toppled Decatur Eisenhower 77-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

The Generals moved in front of the Panthers 18-10 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur MacArthur's shooting breathed fire to a 33-18 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur's authority showed as it carried a 56-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.