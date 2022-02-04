Taking on water: Chicago St. Rita sinks Wilmette Loyola 41-24

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago St. Rita put just enough pressure on Wilmette Loyola to earn a 41-24 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.
In recent action on January 27, Chicago St Rita faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Wilmette Loyola took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on January 28 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap
