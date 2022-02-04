Taking on water: Chicago St. Rita sinks Wilmette Loyola 41-24

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago St. Rita put just enough pressure on Wilmette Loyola to earn a 41-24 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.

