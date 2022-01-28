 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taking on water: Chicago St. Patrick sinks Mundelein Carmel Catholic 73-56

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago St. Patrick trumped Mundelein Carmel Catholic 73-56 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

Recently on January 21 , Chicago St Patrick squared up on Lisle Benet in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Shamrocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-46 lead over the Corsairs.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News