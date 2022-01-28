Taking on water: Chicago St. Patrick sinks Mundelein Carmel Catholic 73-56

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago St. Patrick trumped Mundelein Carmel Catholic 73-56 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
Recently on January 21 , Chicago St Patrick squared up on Lisle Benet in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Shamrocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-46 lead over the Corsairs.
