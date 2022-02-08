Taking on water: Chicago Kenwood sinks Chicago Orr 68-57

Chicago Kenwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Orr 68-57 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 8.
The Broncos' shooting darted to a 30-27 lead over the Spartans at the half.
Chicago Kenwood's upper hand showed as it carried a 49-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
