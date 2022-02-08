Taking on water: Chicago Kenwood sinks Chicago Orr 68-57

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Kenwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago Orr 68-57 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 8.

In recent action on February 3, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Orr took on Chicago Austin College and Career on February 3 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy. Click here for a recap

The Broncos' shooting darted to a 30-27 lead over the Spartans at the half.

Chicago Kenwood's upper hand showed as it carried a 49-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

