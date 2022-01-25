 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking on water: Chicago Dyett sinks Chicago Ag Science 66-53

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Dyett put just enough pressure on Chicago Ag Science to earn a 66-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Ag Science faced off against Chicago Amandla Charter and Chicago Dyett took on Chicago Vocational on January 18 at Chicago Vocational Career. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

