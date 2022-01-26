Taking on water: Blue Island Eisenhower sinks Chicago Kennedy 68-54

Saddled up and ready to go, Blue Island Eisenhower spurred past Chicago Kennedy 68-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Blue Island Eisenhower faced off against Chicago Phoenix Military and Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Muchin College Prep on January 21 at Chicago Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
