Springfield showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering East St. Louis SIUE Charter 59-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield faced off against Springfield Lanphier. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.