Take a seat: Peoria Richwoods owns Urbana in huge victory 80-56

Peoria Richwoods scored early and often to roll over Urbana 80-56 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Peoria Richwoods drew first blood by forging a 14-9 margin over Urbana after the first quarter.
The Knights opened a close 32-22 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Peoria Richwoods and Urbana each scored in the third quarter.
The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 33-19 points differential.
In recent action on January 16, Urbana faced off against Chicago Vocational and Peoria Richwoods took on Normal on January 13 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
