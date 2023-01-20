Take a seat: Peoria Richwoods owns Urbana in huge victory 80-56

Peoria Richwoods scored early and often to roll over Urbana 80-56 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Peoria Richwoods drew first blood by forging a 14-9 margin over Urbana after the first quarter.

The Knights opened a close 32-22 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Peoria Richwoods and Urbana each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 33-19 points differential.

