Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Heyworth's performance in an 81-47 destruction of Mt. Pulaski in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Heyworth faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest . For a full recap, click here. Mt Pulaski took on Springfield Calvary on Feb. 7 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.