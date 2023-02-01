 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Chicago Whitney Young owns Chicago Amundsen in huge victory 66-36

Chicago Whitney Young's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Amundsen 66-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Skokie Niles North . Click here for a recap. Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Lincoln Park on January 23 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

