Take a seat: Chicago DePaul College Prep owns Morton in huge victory 59-37

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago DePaul College Prep broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 59-37 explosion on Morton on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 16, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago St Rita and Morton took on Stanford Olympia on December 21 at Morton High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.