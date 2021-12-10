 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Take a breath; Chicago Leo deserves it after overtime win over New Lenox Providence Catholic 62-51

  • 0

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Chicago Leo could edge New Lenox Providence Catholic 62-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 3 , Chicago Leo squared up on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News