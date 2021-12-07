 Skip to main content
Take a breath; Champaign Centennial deserves it after overtime win over Urbana 60-54

Extra action was needed before Champaign Centennial could slip past Urbana 60-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Champaign Centennial opened with a 14-12 advantage over Urbana through the first quarter.

Champaign Centennial kept a 25-23 halftime margin at Urbana's expense.

Champaign Centennial moved to a 41-34 bulge over Urbana as the fourth quarter began.

The Chargers fended off the Tigers' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

