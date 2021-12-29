Take a breath; Batavia deserves it after overtime win over Chicago St. Patrick 46-43

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Batavia could edge Chicago St. Patrick 46-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 46-43 advantage in the frame.
