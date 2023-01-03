Sweating it out: Springfield edges Rochester 60-53

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Springfield defeated Rochester 60-53 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Springfield drew first blood by forging a 9-2 margin over Rochester after the first quarter.
The Senators opened a small 23-15 gap over the Rockets at halftime.
Springfield stormed to a 44-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Senators would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
