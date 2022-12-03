Sweating it out: Springfield Calvary edges Maroa-Forsyth 51-47

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Springfield Calvary defeated Maroa-Forsyth 51-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

Springfield Calvary jumped in front of Maroa-Forsyth 17-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints' shooting moved in front for a 32-28 lead over the Trojans at the half.

Maroa-Forsyth came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Springfield Calvary 40-39.

The Trojans' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 12-7 by the Saints.

