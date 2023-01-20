 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sweating it out: Minonk Fieldcrest edges Lexington 49-48

  • 0

Minonk Fieldcrest walked the high-wire before edging Lexington 49-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Lexington and Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with November 30, 2021 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Lexington faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on January 14 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News