Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Metamora passed in a 72-70 victory at Sterling's expense in Illinois boys basketball on March 1.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Metamora and Sterling settling for a 17-17 first-quarter knot.

The Redbirds' offense jumped in front for a 37-30 lead over the Golden Warriors at the intermission.

Sterling bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 50-44.

The Redbirds chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Warriors' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

