Sweating it out: Lockport edges Peoria Manual 58-56

Lockport posted a narrow 58-56 win over Peoria Manual in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Peoria Manual and Lockport squared off with December 29, 2021 at Lockport High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 20, Peoria Manual squared off with Peoria in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.