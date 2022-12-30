 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweating it out: Lisle Benet edges Joliet West 56-47

Lisle Benet topped Joliet West 56-47 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

Lisle Benet drew first blood by forging a 11-5 margin over Joliet West after the first quarter.

The Redwings' offense darted in front for a 28-16 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Joliet West clawed to within 36-32 through the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redwings added to their advantage with a 20-15 margin in the closing period.

The last time Lisle Benet and Joliet West played in a 66-37 game on December 29, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 21, Lisle Benet squared off with Gilbert Higley in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

