Sweating it out: Lisle Benet edges Joliet West 56-47

Lisle Benet topped Joliet West 56-47 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.

Lisle Benet drew first blood by forging a 11-5 margin over Joliet West after the first quarter.

The Redwings' offense darted in front for a 28-16 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Joliet West clawed to within 36-32 through the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redwings added to their advantage with a 20-15 margin in the closing period.

