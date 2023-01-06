Sweating it out: Havana edges Lewistown 52-51

Havana finally found a way to top Lewistown 52-51 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 28, Havana faced off against Peoria Quest Charter and Lewistown took on Canton on December 28 at Canton High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.