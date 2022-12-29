Sweating it out: Chicago Whitney Young edges Chicago Kenwood 58-55

Chicago Whitney Young posted a narrow 58-55 win over Chicago Kenwood at Chicago Whitney Young High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chicago Whitney Young darted in front of Chicago Kenwood 15-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Dolphins' offense moved in front for a 32-21 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Chicago Kenwood made it 46-44.

The Dolphins held on with a 12-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

