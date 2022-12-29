Sweating it out: Chicago Whitney Young edges Chicago Kenwood 58-55

Chicago Whitney Young posted a narrow 58-55 win over Chicago Kenwood at Chicago Whitney Young High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Chicago Whitney Young darted in front of Chicago Kenwood 15-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Dolphins' offense moved in front for a 32-21 lead over the Broncos at halftime.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Chicago Kenwood made it 46-44.
The Dolphins held on with a 12-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Kenwood faced off on March 7, 2022 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Little Rock Christian and Chicago Kenwood took on Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep on December 17 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.