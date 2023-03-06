A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chicago DePaul College Prep defeated Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 50-46 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 6.

The first quarter gave Chicago DePaul College Prep a 7-4 lead over Chicago Perspectives Co-Op.

The Warriors trimmed the margin to make it 17-15 at halftime.

Chicago Perspectives Co-Op moved ahead of Chicago DePaul College Prep 36-30 to start the final quarter.

The Warriors' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 20-10 by the Rams.

