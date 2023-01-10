Sweating it out: Chicago Bulls College Prep edges Palos Heights Chicago Christian 71-69

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Bulls College Prep chalked up in tripping Palos Heights Chicago Christian 71-69 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Palos Heights Chicago Christian and Chicago Bulls College Prep squared off with January 11, 2022 at Palos Heights Chicago Christian High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Palos Heights Chicago Christian faced off against Chicago Al Raby and Chicago Bulls College Prep took on Chicago Crane on January 5 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. For results, click here.
