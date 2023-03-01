With little to no wiggle room, Chicago Brother Rice nosed past Chicago St. Rita 72-65 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 1.

Last season, Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago St Rita squared off with Feb. 15, 2022 at Chicago St Rita High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Chicago St Rita faced off against Homewood-Flossmoor . Click here for a recap. Chicago Brother Rice took on Tinley park Andrew on Feb. 24 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.