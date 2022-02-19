Summit Argo dismantles Chicago Juarez in convincing manner 78-40

Summit Argo controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 78-40 victory over Chicago Juarez during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on February 9 , Summit Argo squared up on Chicago Kennedy in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.