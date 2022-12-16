Streator edges Coal City in tough test 72-71

Streator posted a narrow 72-71 win over Coal City in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Streator and Coal City faced off on January 28, 2022 at Streator High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Coal City faced off against Manteno and Streator took on Lisle on December 2 at Streator High School. For a full recap, click here.
