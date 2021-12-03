Streator clips Lisle in tight victory 53-47

Streator wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 53-47 victory over Lisle in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

Streator moved in front of Lisle 13-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 31-15 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

The Bulldogs darted over the Lions when the fourth quarter began 42-29.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Streator had enough offense to deny Lisle in the end.

