Storm warning: Yorkville Christian rains down on Ellison Chicago Intl Charter 83-39

Yorkville Christian dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 83-39 victory over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 1.
Yorkville Christian opened with a 15-6 advantage over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter through the first quarter.
Yorkville Christian's offense breathed fire to a 47-25 lead over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter at halftime.
The Mustangs' supremacy showed as they carried a 59-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 19, Yorkville Christian faced off against Chicago Morgan Park Academy and Ellison Chicago Intl Charter took on Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood on February 23 at Ellison Chicago International Charter.
