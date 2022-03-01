Storm warning: Yorkville Christian rains down on Ellison Chicago Intl Charter 83-39

Yorkville Christian dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 83-39 victory over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 1.

Yorkville Christian opened with a 15-6 advantage over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter through the first quarter.

Yorkville Christian's offense breathed fire to a 47-25 lead over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter at halftime.

The Mustangs' supremacy showed as they carried a 59-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

