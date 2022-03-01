 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Storm warning: Yorkville Christian rains down on Ellison Chicago Intl Charter 83-39

  • 0

Yorkville Christian dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 83-39 victory over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 1.

Yorkville Christian opened with a 15-6 advantage over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter through the first quarter.

Yorkville Christian's offense breathed fire to a 47-25 lead over Ellison Chicago Intl Charter at halftime.

The Mustangs' supremacy showed as they carried a 59-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 19, Yorkville Christian faced off against Chicago Morgan Park Academy and Ellison Chicago Intl Charter took on Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood on February 23 at Ellison Chicago International Charter. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News