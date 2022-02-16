Storm warning: Wilmette Loyola rains down on Chicago Steinmetz 61-32

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Wilmette Loyola broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-32 explosion on Chicago Steinmetz during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 8, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago Amundsen on February 11 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap

