Storm warning: Wilmette Loyola rains down on Chicago Steinmetz 61-32

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Wilmette Loyola broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-32 explosion on Chicago Steinmetz during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 8, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago Amundsen on February 11 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.