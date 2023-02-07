Westville's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Danville Schlarman during a 58-27 blowout during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on January 28, Westville squared off with Georgetown La Salette in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.