Storm warning: St. Joseph-Ogden rains down on Maroa-Forsyth 76-54

The force was strong for St. Joseph-Ogden as it pierced Maroa-Forsyth during Saturday's 76-54 thumping in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Eureka and St Joseph-Ogden took on Nashville on January 7 at Nashville High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.