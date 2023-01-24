 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: St. Joseph-Ogden rains down on Champaign St. Thomas More 59-28

St. Joseph-Ogden handled Champaign St. Thomas More 59-28 in an impressive showing at Champaign St. Thomas More High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 19, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Normal Calvary and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 17 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

