Storm warning: Springfield Lanphier unleashes full fury on Rochester 70-49

Springfield Lanphier's river of points eventually washed away Rochester in a 70-49 cavalcade on January 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Springfield Lanphier and Rochester played in a 62-35 game on November 30, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Lincoln and Rochester took on Springfield on January 3 at Springfield High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.