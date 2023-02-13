Skokie Ida Crown rolled past Chicago Northtown for a comfortable 62-30 victory on February 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Skokie Ida Crown and Chicago Northtown faced off on January 19, 2022 at Skokie Ida Crown Academy.

In recent action on February 1, Chicago Northtown faced off against Chicago Hope. Skokie Ida Crown took on Lycée Français de Chicago on February 6 at Skokie Ida Crown Academy.

