Storm warning: New Berlin unleashes full fury on Edinburg 62-33

New Berlin controlled the action to earn a strong 62-33 win against Edinburg on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Pretzels made the first move by forging a 16-5 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

The Pretzels' offense stomped on to a 28-13 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The Pretzels' force showed as they carried a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

