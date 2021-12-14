Storm warning: New Berlin unleashes full fury on Edinburg 62-33

New Berlin controlled the action to earn a strong 62-33 win against Edinburg on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 4, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Edinburg took on Greenview on December 3 at Edinburg High School. For more, click here.
The Pretzels made the first move by forging a 16-5 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
The Pretzels' offense stomped on to a 28-13 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
The Pretzels' force showed as they carried a 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
