Storm warning: Naperville North rains down on Chicago Lindblom 58-34

Naperville North gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Lindblom 58-34 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Naperville North took on Chicago St. Ignatius on December 27 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. Click here for a recap.
