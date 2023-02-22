Morton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Bloomington during a 68-43 blowout in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 22.

Morton darted in front of Bloomington 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters registered a 31-11 advantage at half over the Purple Raiders.

Morton charged to a 49-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Potters outscored the Purple Raiders 19-15 in the final quarter.

The last time Morton and Bloomington played in a 51-45 game on Feb. 23, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Morton faced off against Washington . Click here for a recap. Bloomington took on Normal West on Feb. 14 at Normal West High School. For results, click here.

