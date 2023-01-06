Storm warning: Fithian Oakwood unleashes full fury on Chrisman 74-47

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fithian Oakwood's 74-47 throttling of Chrisman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.
In recent action on December 28, Chrisman faced off against Oakland Tri-County and Fithian Oakwood took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 28 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For more, click here.
