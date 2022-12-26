Storm warning: Concord Triopia rains down on Edinburg 66-30

Concord Triopia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Edinburg 66-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Concord Triopia a 16-13 lead over Edinburg.
The Trojans registered a 42-17 advantage at half over the Wildcats.
Concord Triopia roared to a 60-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 6-5 in the last stanza.
The last time Concord Triopia and Edinburg played in a 61-47 game on December 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 17, Edinburg squared off with Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.