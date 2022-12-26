Storm warning: Concord Triopia rains down on Edinburg 66-30

Concord Triopia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Edinburg 66-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Concord Triopia a 16-13 lead over Edinburg.

The Trojans registered a 42-17 advantage at half over the Wildcats.

Concord Triopia roared to a 60-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 6-5 in the last stanza.

