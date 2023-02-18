Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville lit up the scoreboard on Feb. 18 to propel past Chicago Hector Garcia Charter for a 125-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup

Last season, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago Hector Garcia Charter faced off on Feb. 19, 2022 at Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville Academy. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville faced off against Chicago Ogden. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.