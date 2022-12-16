Storm warning: Chicago Schurz unleashes full fury on Chicago Foreman 73-36

Chicago Schurz flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Foreman 73-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 5, Chicago Foreman faced off against Chicago Al Raby and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Senn on December 9 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.
