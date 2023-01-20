Storm warning: Chicago Mt. Carmel rains down on Chicago Leo 75-41

Chicago Mt. Carmel controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-41 win against Chicago Leo during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Leo and Chicago Mt Carmel played in a 72-64 game on January 28, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago De La Salle on January 10 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.