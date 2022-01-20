Storm warning: Chicago Morgan Park unleashes full fury on Chicago Brooks College Prep 72-52

Chicago Morgan Park left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Brooks College Prep 72-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago ICS-Longwood and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Bogan on January 13 at Chicago Bogan High School. For a full recap, click here.
